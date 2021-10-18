-
The state is considering a number of big rule changes regarding fish and wildlife. Among other things, the Natural Resources Commission will consider…
The Indiana Natural Resources Commission has voted to end the hunting season of a game bird whose numbers have declined in recent years. The ruffed grouse…
A proposal that would have allowed hunters to use high-powered rifles is off the table. The state Natural Resources Commission voted against the proposal…
The Indiana Natural Resources Commission gave unanimous approval Tuesday to establish a river otter trapping season. Twenty years after river otters were…