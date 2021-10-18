-
The state's highest court says Indiana is not liable for the damages assessed to Mid-America Sound, the company that provided the stage rigging that…
-
The Indiana Solicitor General Wednesday told the State Supreme Court that if the State Fair is held liable for victim settlement payouts of a private…
-
The Indiana State Fair has wrapped up its 17-day run, with a five-percent drop in attendance.The fair drew about 900,000 visitors, about seven-percent…
-
The Indiana Court of Appeals Wednesday ruled that the state’s tort claims cap – which limits how much money people can sue the state for – is…
-
A year and a half after the Indiana State Fair stage collapse, state lawmakers are ready to enact permanent rules aimed at preventing future tragedies at…
-
The State Fire Marshal wants lawmakers to extend the emergency rules created this summer to regulate outdoor stage equipment.In response to the State Fair…
-
The Indiana attorney general is providing more money for victims of the State Fair stage collapse.In December, the state gave $5 million to state fair…
-
As part of its ongoing effort to prevent another incident like last year’s stage collapse, the Indiana State Fair Commission has hired a chief operating…
-
A Marion County Superior Court judge Friday ordered country music group Sugarland’s lead singer to give a limited deposition by mid-April in the Indiana…
-
Governor Mitch Daniels says full day kindergarten is now a reality for all Hoosier children, and he hopes it’s a permanent reality.Funding for full day…