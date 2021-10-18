-
Activists and faith leaders gathered at the Statehouse Tuesday for a vigil and call-to-action on the first anniversary of the state’s Stay-At-Home…
Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody said he’ll step down as head of the state party after his term is up in March.Zody has been the Democratic chair…
Republicans strengthened their grip on the Indiana House of Representatives in the 2020 election. The final Statehouse races were called…
Two new, original pieces of art now hang in the Indiana Statehouse to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.…