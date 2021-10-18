-
When she leaves office at the end of next year, Indiana education superintendent Jennifer McCormick will become the last person to be elected Indiana’s…
This is a two-part series looking at the candidates for Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction. The state superintendent runs the Department of…
There have been plenty of complaints against ISTEP, the state’s standardized education assessment.The legislature addressed these complaints by saying…
A small town school official has announced plans to challenge Democrat Glenda Ritz in her reelection bid for state superintendent in the 2016 general…
Republicans have their first candidate for state school superintendent in next year's election.Dawn Wooten is an adjunct English instructor at IPFW,…
Senate Democrats Thursday made an unsuccessful attempt to change the makeup of the State Board of Education, as an amendment that would have preserved the…
For the second time in a week, a legislative committee has taken a step toward removing State Superintendent Glenda Ritz as chair of the State Board of…
Governor Pence is dissolving his education agency, the Center for Education and Career Innovation. The news came as a surprise to many in the education…
Legislative leaders are split along party lines in their evaluations of Governor Mike Pence’s proposed changes to the state’s education hierarchy.…
Governor Mike Pence announced Thursday that he intends to sign an executive order to dissolve his education agency, the Center for Education and Career…