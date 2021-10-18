-
The U.S. Supreme Court this week denied a request from a group of truckers to hear their appeal in a case over Indiana Toll Road rates.
Three groups of companies have signified their interest in working on the redesign of West Lafayette’s State Street.Two groups include companies with a…
In 2005, Mitch Daniels brokered the Major Moves deal -- leasing the Indiana toll-road for $3.8 billion for 75 years. He told a Senate committee looking…
The Indiana Toll Road is officially under new management Thursday as an Australian firm finalized its purchase of the previous operator, which went…
The Indiana Toll Road could become a government-run road again for the first time in nine years.The operating company formed by the Spanish-Australian…
A Northern Indiana county wants to band together with surrounding communities and take back the Toll Road.LaPorte County announced Wednesday they’re…
The company which operates the Indiana Toll Road has exited Chapter 11, but will continue to look for a buyer for the lease.A Chicago bankruptcy judge…
Less than a decade into its lease, the operator of Indiana’s Toll Road filed for bankruptcy this week. Investment group Cintra-Macquarie paid 3-point-8…
The private company which operates the Indiana Toll Road is filing for bankruptcy today.ITR Concession Company is the operating arm of a…