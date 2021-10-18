Indiana Toll Road Concession Company

-
Three groups of companies have signified their interest in working on the redesign of West Lafayette’s State Street.Two groups include companies with a…
-
The Indiana Toll Road is officially under new management Thursday as an Australian firm finalized its purchase of the previous operator, which went…
-
The Indiana Toll Road could become a government-run road again for the first time in nine years.The operating company formed by the Spanish-Australian…
-
The company which operates the Indiana Toll Road has exited Chapter 11, but will continue to look for a buyer for the lease.A Chicago bankruptcy judge…
-
Less than a decade into its lease, the operator of Indiana’s Toll Road filed for bankruptcy this week. Investment group Cintra-Macquarie paid 3-point-8…