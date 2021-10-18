Indiana University School of Medicine

-
The search for pharmaceutical treatments for Alzheimer’s and dementia has so far been unsuccessful, but a new drug discovery center aims to change…
A multi-state study to examine early on-set Alzheimer’s will launch soon, and it’s based at Indiana University’s School of Medicine. The Longitudinal…
Medical resident Braca Cantor is on her lunch break during one of her rotation shifts at St Vincent's in Indianapolis. She’s carrying a cardboard clam of…
A new study completed by two Indiana researchers finds a significant link between a certain type of cancer treatment and hearing loss. The goal of the…
A diabetes prevention program developed in Central Indiana is the first preventative care program eligible for Medicare expansion. The initiative is now…
While Indiana is ahead of the curve when it comes to juvenile justice reform, a new study in the American Journal of Public Health indicates there remains…