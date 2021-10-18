-
The state plans to look into how the pandemic has affected Indiana utilities and their customers. This comes just days after Gov. Eric Holcomb extended…
Utility companies will soon be allowed to resume disconnections for unpaid bills. The state’s consumer advocate group is asking the Indiana Utility…
Several gas and electric utilities in Indiana are seeking financial relief due to COVID-19. But consumer advocates worry this could make energy bills even…
Tippecanoe County’s American Suburban Utilities, or ASU, will get most of the rate hike it requested, but not all.Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission,…
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says it needs an additional two months to review American Suburban Utilities’ rate hike request due to the…
American Suburban Utilities would receive about half of its requested rate hike and plant expansion under a recommendation from the Indiana Office of…
A settlement agreement between Duke Energy Indiana and several consumer groups concerning the utility's Edwardsport coal gasification plant has been…
“Worse than doing nothing” – that’s how critics describe Indiana’s new energy efficiency effort crafted by Governor Mike Pence and the General Assembly.…
Hearings began this week in a case that will determine whether utility customers or shareholders should pay for additional costs related to Duke Energy’s…
A state Senate committee approved legislation Thursday creating a new energy efficiency program, which would largely be directed by utility companies, to…