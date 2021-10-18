-
Congress may outlaw what critics call “pay for patriotism” celebrations at sports games, including some that have taken place at Indianapolis Colts games…
-
The Indianapolis Colts are remaining tightlipped about the NFL report implicating Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in DeflateGate.The start of the Colts‘…
-
Longtime Indianapolis Colt tight end Dallas Clark retired from professional football Wednesday after signing a one-day contract with the Colts. That made…
-
Set against the backdrop of the Indianapolis skyline – the Colts, city and state leaders announced they’ve notified the NFL of their intent to submit a…
-
Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, has reportedly chosen Denver as the place he wants to play. Negotiations on a contract are underway, sources tell multiple news outlets.