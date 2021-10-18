Indianapolis Power & Light

-
Within the next decade, nine coal plants in Indiana are expected to close or partially shut down. While that may mean cleaner air, it can also have…
The Environmental Protection Agency has been tightening pollution standards for toxic emissions, and regulations are likely to increase in the future.The…
Two thousand homes and businesses in Indianapolis were still without power early Monday afternoon after wind gusts reaching speeds over 55 miles per hour…
Indianapolis Power and Light has broken ground on what it says will be one of the largest energy-storage facilities in the Midwest. IPL will use…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday it will set national standards for the regulation of coal ash, the byproduct of burning coal, in…