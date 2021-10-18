-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Chelsea Tipton II, Music Director of the Symphony of Southeast Texas, about guest conducting the Celebration of…
No one is quite sure of where the term Hoosier came from, but it was definitely in use from the 1840s, to describe a resident of Indiana. Back in 1816,…
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…
After a five week lockout and five months of negotiations, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has reached an agreement with union officials. The deal…