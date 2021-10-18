-
Indiana recently announced infant mortality rates are the lowest ever. Some counties like St. Joseph County say it’s too early to note exact changes at…
The state’s infant mortality rates are the lowest they’ve been since Indiana started recording the data, according to new numbers released by the Indiana…
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Thursday standardizing perinatal care in the state to lower Indiana’s infant mortality rate. The new law creates…
Numbers from Tippecanoe County’s Local Child Fatality Review Team show a steep drop-off in sudden, unexplained or unexpected deaths of children under 18…
The Indiana State Department of Health has announced the recipients of $13 million in grants aimed at stemming Indiana’s high infant mortality rate.The…
The infant mortality rates among black babies in Indiana are more than twice the state’s average, according to data from the Indiana State Department of…
Indiana health officials say the key to reducing the state's chronically high infant mortality rates is to improve infant death rates among…
Legislators are crafting a grant program aimed at improving Indiana‘s sixth-worst in the nation infant mortality rate. Instead of state initiatives to…
The House unanimously passed legislation Tuesday it hopes will help reduce Indiana’s infant mortality rate, one of the worst in the country. It’s called…
The State Department of Health is spending the next year reaching out to new and expectant mothers in an effort to curb the state’s infant mortality rate.…