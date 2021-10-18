-
You may not associate streaming movies on Netflix with carbon emissions, but researchers at Purdue University are trying to change that. While greenhouse…
The Indiana Rural Broadband Working Group, convened last year, developed a report for the legislature identifying steps towards blanketing the state with…
Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales recently came to Purdue to talk about “democracy and the internet.”Before his lecture, WBAA News Director Stan Jastrzebski…
As bars and breweries stock up for New Year‘s Eve, some will use an app from a Carmel company to make sure they‘re not tapped out. Because you can‘t see…
Cats may not be man's best friend, but they're arguably something even better: man's key to instant Internet pageviews. Perry Stein of The New Republic contemplates that the most compelling explanation for our interest in cats may simply be that we're in awe of them.