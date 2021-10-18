-
Indiana’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is citing two nursing homes for serious violations. It’s the first time major COVID-19 workplace…
Workplace injuries fell 5 percent in 2015 in Indiana. The year is now tied with 2013 as the year with the lowest on-the-job injury rate since the federal…
One of every five of the 38 compliance officer positions at the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or IOSHA, are currently vacant, and…
Every year, states with their own occupational safety and health agencies are reviewed by the federal OSHA. The latest audit of Indiana’s agency, IOSHA…