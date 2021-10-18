-
Lafayette hospital officials stressed Friday that pressure on the capacity of their staff and facilities is only increasing -- and they’re examining…
Tippecanoe County health officials are raising concerns about Indiana lifting its mask mandate on April 6th. This comes as at least one local hospital is…
Indiana University Health announced restrictions Tuesday for visitors to their Lafayette, Frankfort, and Monticello hospital campuses to protect patients…
The Tippecanoe County Commissioners voted Monday to endorse a plan to establish a syringe exchange and services program aimed at reducing the spread of…
For a second time in two-and-a-half years, IU Health Arnett Hospital has had to notify thousands of patients that some of their personal information may…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 1 in 68 children in the United States has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum…
According the Centers for Disease Control, about 720,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.A new effort by the American Heart Association…
Nearly $12-million has been raised for a new community building on the Ivy Tech- Lafayette campus.The project is being spearheaded by The Intersection…
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital is announcing a temporary visitor restriction policy to help prevent the spread of flu.Officials say limiting…
A set of standards about when antibiotics should be prescribed has been developed for doctors in the Lafayette area.Indiana University Health Arnett,…