-
Earlier this week, 60 medical organizations including the American Nurses Association and the American Medical Association called for mandatory…
-
Healthcare workers began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Friday at IU Health Arnett, in the first phase of the state’s plan to inoculate Hoosiers against…
-
The lead architect of Tippecanoe County’s proposed needle exchange program says he hopes to work through multiple problems simultaneously in 2017.County…
-
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital is announcing a temporary visitor restriction policy to help prevent the spread of flu.Officials say limiting…
-
A Lafayette hospital is getting recognition from U.S. News & World Report.The magazine ranks I.U. Health Arnett in a tie at number eight among all Indiana…
-
CityBus is ending service to IU Health Arnett hospital.Route 7 busses will no longer run to the facility at McCarty Lane and County Road 500 East after…
-
Two Lafayette hospitals are named on a report for medical errors last year.IU Health Arnett was flagged for a surgery in which doctors operated on the…