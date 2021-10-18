IU School of Medicine

-
A new study at the Indiana University School of Medicine hopes to find out how immunity to COVID-19 develops and changes over time.The study is called…
A recent study finds the taste of alcohol is closely linked to addiction markers in the brain. The research project from a team at the IU School of…
Indiana has the second-highest percentage in the nation of children who have a parent who’s been incarcerated. A new study shows this can have long…
Researchers at the Indiana University School of Medicine have identified biomarkers in women that can predict with 82 percent accuracy who is more likely…