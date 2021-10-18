-
Researchers at IUPUI's School of Public and Environmental Affairs are developing a database to better understand how states are reacting to the COVID-19…
Police departments are increasingly using algorithms to predict crime, and a study from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis aims to address…
IUPUI’s engineering department is adding an additional focus on the future of energy.Purdue’s trustees voted last week to rename it the Department of…
A $6 billion healthcare bill making its way through Congress could have significant effects on health, industry and research in the Hoosier State.The 21st…
Latino teens demonstrate higher levels of stress, depression and suicidal thoughts than any other school-age demographic in the state.Indiana Public…
Researchers say a flat fee on electric vehicles won’t help solve declining road funding revenues, like those faced here in the state. Electric vehicles…
At least eight cases of the mumps are now being reported on the IU Bloomington campus.Mumps cases have also been reported at other Indiana colleges, but…
More cases of mumps are popping up on several of Indiana’s college campuses -- prompting Butler University and Indiana University to offer free measles,…
Former state lawmaker David Orentlicher has announced his return to politics.Orentlicher served six years in the Indiana House of Representatives before…
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has been pondering a number of racially-charged issues in the last month.He’s of Syrian heritage and has watched…