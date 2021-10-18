-
The city of Frankfort long ago identified State Road 28 as an area of concern.The state department of transportation gave the road a topcoat of asphalt…
-
A rate hike requested by American Suburban Utilities is now in the hands of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.On Monday. the wastewater treatment…
-
Duke Energy is petitioning state regulators to allow for a 6 percent rate increase to pay for updates to its electric grid.The electric company’s proposal…
-
“Worse than doing nothing” – that’s how critics describe Indiana’s new energy efficiency effort crafted by Governor Mike Pence and the General Assembly.…
-
An energy efficiency plan requested by Governor Pence is on its way to his desk.The Senate has given final approval to a bill requiring electric utilities…
-
A state Senate committee approved legislation Thursday creating a new energy efficiency program, which would largely be directed by utility companies, to…
-
The state agency that represents utility ratepayers is asking another state department to deny Duke Energy’s $1.9 billion proposal to upgrade its systems.…