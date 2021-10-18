-
A bipartisan task force to address jail overcrowding kicked off the first of three meetings with local law enforcement around the state Monday in French…
-
Many Indiana county jails struggle with overcrowding, so a common practice is to transfer inmates to another jail that has available space. That process…
-
Three out of every four Indiana jails are overcrowded, according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.The majority of sheriffs say their inmate…
-
Monroe County officials are beginning work on a program they hope will reduce the number of people in the county’s jail and keep offenders from missing…