Jeff Espich

-
Following the retirement of its two longtime leaders, the House Ways and Means committee will look significantly different when the Indiana General…
-
In the wake of two separate mistakes that caused more than $500 million in tax dollars to be misplaced, Governor Mitch Daniels ordered an independent…
-
It will be more difficult to trigger an automatic taxpayer refund under a bill passed by the General Assembly on its final day of session. With a strong…
-
Two bills making their way through the General Assembly this session would make changes to the state’s inheritance tax, and its elimination may be the…
-
An Indiana House committee made changes to a Senate bill Thursday dealing with the state’s automatic taxpayer refund trigger. The current trigger for an…
-
A bill in the Indiana Senate would boost compensation to State Fair stage collapse victims and give more money to full-day kindergarten. The money comes…