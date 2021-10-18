-
The Professional Leaders and Networking Team (PLANT) is working to help the Red Cross continue its services in Tippecanoe, Carroll, Benton and White…
-
March is American Red Cross Month.The Tippecanoe County chapter is launching the fifth annual Heroes Campaign.Development Director Jennifer Edwards says…
-
Red Cross volunteers are being honored for their efforts.The Tippecanoe County Chapter recognized six people with its Shining Star award and Lafayette…
-
WBAA's Kristin Malavenda previews events for Red Cross Month with Jennifer Edwards and Liz Wallace of the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
-
The American Red Cross hopes to raise around $80,000 as part of its upcoming annual campaign.Members of the Tippecanoe chapter’s board are asked to…