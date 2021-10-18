-
Nineteen Indiana House lawmakers – led by Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) – want the governor to stop Indiana University from mandating students, faculty and…
-
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) removed Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) from two study committees Friday and demoted him in another.That comes…
-
Some Indiana corporate leaders are urging legislators to double down next year on a preschool pilot program. In January, the state will begin financial…
-
Changes to a school safety bill made in a House committee will allow Indiana public schools to opt-out of a requirement that each facility employ armed…