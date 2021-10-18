-
The Indiana Senate has a new member. A private Republican caucus chose Kyle Walker Sunday evening to replace Sen. Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis), who’s…
-
State Sen. Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis) announced Monday he is retiring after 30 years in the legislature. He said he will step down on Nov. 4.Merritt’s…
-
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton has found himself up against some powerful competition recently.He appears to have prevailed in a battle against the…
-
A new bill offered in the Indiana legislature would levy harsher penalties for crimes against public safety officials. It also strengthens penalties for…
-
A Senate committee on Monday approved a bill that would extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — also known as SNAP or food stamps — to…
-
Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order creating a position within his office to oversee all state agencies involved with drug prevention and treatment…
-
The Indiana State Fair sold alcohol for the first time since the 1940s in 2014 – but only at a beer and wine exhibition closed to anyone under 21. And…
-
Indiana’s largest teachers’ union says legislators should look at all school staff as they take steps to reduce sexual misconduct in schools.The…
-
A Colorado drug-enforcement official and anti-legalization advocate is urging the state to say no to making marijuana legal in Indiana.Thomas Gorman,…
-
Legislation to create a permanent Indiana drug task force heads to the House floor after a committee approved the measure Tuesday. The bill has support…