Indiana is just shy of its peak employment level, set in March of 2000. That‘s when the Bureau of Labor Statistics says the Hoosier State had 2,612,600…
Indiana school bus drivers are asking legislators to excuse them from repaying thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits.Indiana changed the law on…
After years, or even decades of serving their country, it can be difficult for veterans to find a job that suits them once they leave the service.Against…
Indiana added more private sector jobs -- 10,000 of them -- last month than any other June on record.Indiana Department of Workforce Development spokesman…
Indiana’s unemployment rate in May failed to drop for the first time in nine months, holding steady at 5.7-percent. Indiana’s private sector added 48…
A new high school equivalency exam will soon replace the GED in Indiana. The decision was made because beginning next year, GED Testing Service will drop…