-
A completed review of the monetary misdeeds of a former Frankfort Parks Department chief includes an allegation he sold animals from a city petting zoo…
-
It’s been a year of turmoil for Frankfort city government.The State Board of Accounts is investigating possible embezzlement by a former parks…
-
It turns out it might cost more than originally planned to retrofit what Frankfort’s police chief calls the city’s “1970s” police department. The city has…
-
Frankfort’s new Director of Parks and Recreation starts Monday, just weeks after the previous holder of the job left under a cloud of suspicion.Joel Tatum…
-
Though he stopped short of calling it possible embezzlement, Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes says he’s handed over information relating to the dismissal of…