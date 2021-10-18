-
In Studio WBAA is an occasional series from our studios in Purdue's Elliott Hall of Music, featuring conversation and performance from superb musicians in…
-
The 55th season of the Lafayette Master Chorale opens Saturday, October 12th. Artistic Director Michael Bennett speaks to WBAA's John Clare about the…
-
The Austalian Chamber Orchestra ends it's 2019 tour in Indiana Sunday night. WBAA's John Clare spoke to director Richard Tognetti about the tour, meals on…
-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Margot Marlatt, cellist and Artistic Director of the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society, and soprano Carol Lechter…
-
This Sunday the Lafayette Master Chorale continues their 54th season at St. John's Episcopal Church in Lafayette. WBAA's John Clare spoke with artistic…
-
Twenty one years ago, violinist Hilary Hahn hit the classical scene with Plays Bach on Sony Classical. Now a superstar performer, Hahn returns on Decca…
-
Back in 2014, Simone Dinnerstein and Philip Glass met for breakfast. There in his garden they found a shared interest in Johann Sebastian Bach's music.…
-
The original version of Ole King Cole goes like this:Good King Cole,And he call'd for his Bowle,And he call'd for Fidler's three;And there was Fiddle,…
-
Tickling the ivories – what a wonderful phrase to describe playing the piano! We’re amazed about how many keyboard artists are on the rise, and how many…
-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Margot Marlatt, cellist and Artistic Director of the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society, about the next performance,…