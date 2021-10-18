-
A series of texts to the Purdue community Saturday warning people of a suspicious package, an armed robbery and a sexual assault raised many an eyebrow.…
Cody Cousins, the man who pled guilty to murdering a Purdue student in January, is set to be sentenced in Tippecanoe County Court Friday.Purdue officials…
A section of the Purdue campus was cordoned off for about two hours Wednesday morning as police disposed of a suspicious package found near Stewart Center…
Three current or former Purdue students are accused of changing their grades after hacking into professors’ computers.Investigators say the scheme…
Purdue’s Police Chief says the university is prepared to handle a situation similar to the shooting Thursday at Virginia Tech.John Cox says the university…