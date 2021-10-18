-
Indiana’s redistricting study committee discussed Monday some of the finer details of what redistricting reform would look like.The study committee’s…
The next time voters choose judges in Marion County, they may not know who's a Republican and who's a Democrat.A federal court ordered legislators to…
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday upheld the constitutionality of an independent redistricting commission in Arizona, a system that keeps the redrawing of…
Just as Indiana begins a long-debated study of redistricting reform, the U.S. Supreme Court may throw a wrench into the process.The high court will decide…
Although other issues have overshadowed them this session, the Indiana legislature entered the 2015 session with two major goals: pass a budget and write…
Citizens advocacy groups say a move made by a House committee Tuesday is a step forward in bolstering the chamber’s code of ethics.The proposed code…
Indiana’s voter turnout in the last election was the lowest in its history and the worst in the country. Common Cause Indiana’s Julia Vaughn says that’s…
Citizen advocate groups are concerned Speaker Brian Bosma’s decision to sponsor a comprehensive ethics reform bill next session will weaken the reform’s…
Advocates for campaign finance reform say the U.S. Senate is expected to make an historic vote today on Senate Joint Resolution 19.That's the proposed…
Citizen and consumer advocacy groups are calling on U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly to co-sponsor a constitutional amendment they say would overturn the…