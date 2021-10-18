-
Purdue University officially launched its controversial joint venture with what was formerly known as Kaplan University Monday. Officials say the…
-
Modern college classes practically require internet access. Students do research and answer online polls, but Purdue University is finding that Netflix…
-
One of the big themes this year at Purdue University is tracking. The school plans to better track how efficient its business process are. However,…
-
Although Purdue has chosen an official name for its online University, the so-called “Purdue Global” still hasn’t received final approval from the…
-
A funny thing happened when Purdue President Mitch Daniels wrote a recent editorial for the Washington Post. The article came with the headline: “Is…
-
As the Higher Learning Commission, a regulatory body charged with accrediting colleges, gets closer to making recommendations about Purdue’s proposed…
-
When white supremacist literature began appearing on Purdue University’s campus, President Mitch Daniels said he didn’t want to spend time giving the…
-
With just one hurdle left to clear before Purdue University’s deal to buy for-profit Kaplan University is complete, several hundred faculty members are…
-
The Purdue University Senate is taking additional actions to scrutinize the school’s decision to purchase online educator Kaplan University.At the…
-
After fewer than six minutes of public discussion Thursday afternoon, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education approved Purdue University’s plan to…