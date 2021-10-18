-
Educating young people about Indiana’s Lifeline Law has a new focus this year – text to 911.The Lifeline Law provides immunity from underage drinking…
-
Kelly Mitchell is the state‘s new treasurer a little early.Mitchell was sworn into the office for which she was elected just two weeks ago, however her…
-
State Republican Party Chair Tim Berry called Tuesday’s election “Ladies Night” as all three female GOP statewide candidates earned emphatic victories. A…
-
After historically poor voter turnout in May’s primary election, the general election might not be much different for Indiana. The state faces a November…
-
Of the three statewide offices on Indiana‘s ballot next week, only one has no incumbent running -- in fact, there‘s no incumbent at all. Governor Pence…
-
The Indiana GOP convention ran late into Saturday afternoon after a floor fight for the Indiana Treasurer nomination went through multiple votes.There…