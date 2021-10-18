Kendall Stephens

-
Early last year, when Purdue opponents played hack-a-Hammons or hammer-a-Haas against Purdue centers A.J. and Isaac, the resulting free throws were…
Following a big victory Wednesday over Arkansas State, the buzz phrase for the Purdue men's basketball team was "team ball."The Boilermakers dished out 21…
After a disappointing 73-70 loss to North Florida Saturday, Purdue men’s basketball coach Matt Painter switched things up from the start tonight against…
The first five minutes of Sunday's 77-57 win over IUPUI gave every indication both the game plan and the result would be the same for Purdue as it was…
Though it didn't make a habit of using its two seven-footers together Friday, the inescapable message in an 80-40 Purdue win over Samford Friday night…