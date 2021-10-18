-
After listening to scientists talk about solar flares, a team of artists went to the drawing board and crafted a gorgeous fiction: loops of lightning flashing between gizmos, curling up walls, and leaking into corridors. However, the fanciful mis-translation sparked some ire from scientists.
-
We are surrounded by Nothing, everywhere we go. But what scientists and artists tell us, in their very different ways, is that if we lean in and pay very close attention, sometimes what looks like Nothing is the best place to find the most interesting Somethings.
-
A privacy law taking shape in Argentina and the European community could fundamentally reshape how we think about Internet privacy and the sharing and reposting of content online.