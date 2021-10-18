Lafayette Jefferson High School

-
In an election year that’s been frustrating for so many, students at Lafayette’s Jefferson High School marched to the polls Tuesday with a sense of…
Graduation requirements may be changing for some local high school students.Those pursuing an academic honors diploma or higher at Jefferson High School…
A collaboration of Lafayette area community members and local government leaders are joining to combat homelessness.The group is meeting throughout the…
Jefferson High School is trying to stay ahead of state regulations by expanding its online course offerings.Principal Jeff Studebaker thinks Indiana…