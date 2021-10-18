-
The Lafayette Police Department Saturday terminated an officer who participated in an online neo-Nazi forum in 2016. A Twitter user tagged the LPD account…
As a former police officer himself, it would seem to make sense that Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski supports a new income tax to fund public safety. His…
Lafayette’s Police Department has determined Officer Aaron Wright shot fellow officer Lane Butler accidentally this week. Body camera footage shared by…
UPDATED (Thursday, 2:15 p.m.):Sergeant Matt Gard confirms the shooting review board will consist of the deputy chief of police, the captain of the patrol…
There’s a meeting scheduled for later this month in Lafayette to talk about the city’s drug addiction issues. Registration to speak was so popular the…
The Lafayette Police Department is asking residents to bring unwanted drugs and needles to them, instead of flushing them down the toilet or giving them…
Update, 1:10 p.m.: All public safety phone lines are fully functional at this time.Phone lines at Tippecanoe County’s public safety departments spent most…
A new bill offered in the Indiana legislature would levy harsher penalties for crimes against public safety officials. It also strengthens penalties for…
Earlier this year, a state law mandated that a police department could not charge more than $150 for a copy of police body camera footage. The question…
The sergeant who oversees the Lafayette Police Department’s street crimes unit says he’s worried creating a needle exchange program will flood Tippecanoe…