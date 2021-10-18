-
In the small southern Indiana city of New Albany, school board meetings are normally nothing special.“A regular board meeting? It's typically maybe a few…
-
Lafayette School Corporation officials say students cooperated with a mask mandate Tuesday on the first day of school.Some parents have opposed the…
-
Schools in Tippecanoe County are changing masking protocols for the upcoming school year following the release of new guidance from the CDC and a spike in…
-
Lafayette, West Lafayette, Tippecanoe School Corps. Closing Monday For Coronavirus Spread PreventionLafayette School Corporation, West Lafayette School Corporation, and Tippecanoe School Corporation will be closed starting Monday, March 16, and begin…
-
Nineteen West Central Indiana school corporations have received grant funding to assist them with collecting data and analyze the needs of their…
-
After a student and her teacher were shot at Noblesville West Middle School at the end of last school year, the summer was spent on renewed conversations…
-
Many Tippecanoe County homeowners will likely see an increase when their property tax bills arrive next month.But County Auditor Bob Plantenga says some…
-
The Lafayette School Corporation on Wednesday announced plans to turn the former Lafayette Life Insurance building into a career academy for high school…
-
After a delay of more than two weeks, parents can now find their child‘s school grade as issued by the state.The State Board of Education voted Wednesday…
-
Purdue is partnering with the Lafayette School Corporation to help teachers meet the learning needs of students in science, technology, engineering and…