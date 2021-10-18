-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is suing a high school in central Indiana on behalf of an LGBTQ+-focused student club, alleging unfair…
-
A former University of Notre Dame football player is suing the university and the NCAA, alleging that they “recklessly disregarded” information related to…
-
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is joining 36 other state attorneys general in a lawsuit against internet giant Google.The new lawsuit alleges that…
-
Three central Indiana teachers unions are suing the state over a new law they say violates teachers’ constitutional rights to free speech. Senate Enrolled…
-
Indiana legal groups are taking the state to court over its decision to end federal unemployment benefits at the end of the week. They said the state is…
-
City councils in West Lafayette and Lafayette voted on Monday to move forward with their lawsuits against opioid distributors and manufacturers separately…
-
A lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis that accused it of forcing a school to fire a teacher because of his same-sex marriage was dismissed…
-
There’s another lawsuit seeking to strike down a new Indiana law that gives lawmakers more power to act during a public emergency.Gov. Eric Holcomb sued…
-
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit against the General Assembly to stop before it goes any further.Holcomb sued…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb sued the Indiana General Assembly Tuesday over legislation that would give lawmakers more authority to intervene during a public…