East Chicago residents are taking steps to open a fifth lawsuit over lead and arsenic contamination there.Residents allege city and state officials knew…
In the wake of the drinking water crisis in Flint, Michigan, many towns across the country are taking steps to reduce the risk of lead contaminated…
Three weeks into what some agencies refer to as “National Preparedness Month,” the Indiana Department of Health has sent out a press release…
The West Calumet neighborhood in East Chicago, Ind. is a federally designated clean-up site — a Superfund. Its soil contains lead and arsenic at levels…
State officials have loaned the school district $3 million to support its response to the ongoing lead contamination crisis.East Chicago’s Carrie Gosch…
Seven environmental health and justice organizations, including the Sierra Club, are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over what they say are…
We’ve talked a lot with Frankfort’s Chris McBarnes about road repaving here on Ask The Mayor.Usually, it’s a question about why SR28 is in such bad…
Despite tests ordered by the Eastern Howard School Corporation in November, the Howard County Health Department has announced the risk of lead poisoning…