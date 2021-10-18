-
Duke Energy officials say the company will install its first field of solar panels on a university campus in Indiana when it puts 7,000 photovoltaic cells…
The line of strong storms that swept across much of Indiana Tuesday left in its wake more than 16,000 power outages, according to Duke Energy.But Duke…
11:02 a.m. Update:Duke Energy spokesman Lew Middleton says a squirrel entering an electrical substation around 7:30, caused this morning's two-hour power…
The state agency that represents utility ratepayers is asking another state department to deny Duke Energy’s $1.9 billion proposal to upgrade its systems.…
Alongside U.S. 231 in the small Montgomery County town of Linden, just south of the railroad museum, there’s a colorful new installation.Row upon row of…
Restoring power in Tippecanoe County will likely take most of today and could extend into tomorrow.More than 12,000 Duke Energy customers in the county…