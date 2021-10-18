-
Earlier this week, the Lafayette City Council passed a controversial ordinance amendment offering additional protections to transgender residents.But…
Both the Tippecanoe County Commissioners and the Lafayette City Council voted Tuesday to add protections for the transgender community to existing human…
Lafayette, one of the first cities in Indiana to write protections for sexual orientation into its human relations ordinance, is one vote away from adding…
A federal judge Thursday ordered the state to include the names of both mothers on the birth certificate of a child born to a lesbian couple.Indiana birth…
Indiana came closer than it’s ever come during the last session to joining the ranks of states with bias crime, or hate crime laws. Indiana Public…
Hundreds of people descended on Lafayette's courthouse square Monday night to remember the 49 victims killed in the mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub…
A day after tens of thousands of people visited downtown Indianapolis for the annual Cadillac Barbie IN Pride Parade to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ…
A new directive to schools from the Obama Administration to accommodate transgender students isn't actually all that new.Indiana School Boards Association…
The Clinton County Surveyor’s office is about to start using a drone for its work. It’s a 21st Century solution to the old problem of trying to map…
Indiana groups pushing for LGBT rights say the path forward to securing those rights next year is educating lawmakers. LGBT rights advocates discussed…