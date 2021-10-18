-
State lawmakers and small farmers appear to have reached a compromise over previously contentious legislation regarding who can sell chickens to…
State Democrats say they’re surprised by the nomination of a new lieutenant governor.Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) says he was taken…
Former Indiana Republican Party Chair Eric Holcomb will soon have the number two job in Indiana state government. Governor Mike Pence announced Tuesday…
Governor Mike Pence is expected to name former State Republican Party chair Eric Holcomb as the state’s new Lieutenant Governor. Holcomb will replace Sue…
The top job at Ivy Tech is open and Lieutenant Governor Sue Ellspermann has emerged as a candidate. Governor Mike Pence is encouraging her to seek the…
Ivy Tech Community College president Thomas Snyder is set to retire next year. Now, the college board of trustees is moving forward with their search to…
Indiana Republican leaders are mostly staying out of the free-for-all GOP primary for president -- at least for now.Lieutenant Governor Sue Ellspermann is…