The opening of the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society takes place this Sunday at St. John's Episcopal Church. Returning is cellist Arkady Orlvosky and…
This Sunday night the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony performs their spring concert at the Long Center in Lafayette. WBAA's John Clare spoke with conductor…
The Austalian Chamber Orchestra ends it's 2019 tour in Indiana Sunday night. WBAA's John Clare spoke to director Richard Tognetti about the tour, meals on…
Pianist Richard Goode is a legendary musician. A Nonesuch recording artist, Goode returns to West Lafayette Sunday afternoon in a solo program that spans…
The opening concert of the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society is this Sunday entitled "Greg Kostraba and Friends!" Greg is joined by cellist Josh Aerie and…
We’ll hear 3 Bs: Brahms, Beethoven, and Bartok, for Four Voices: new releases from the Miro and Ariel String Quartets on today’s What’s New.Beethoven’s…
People throughout the world are familiar with and treasure Ludwig van Beethoven's Nine Symphonies. We'll feature not one, but TWO new sets of Beethoven’s…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Margot Marlatt, cellist and Artistic Director of the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society, about the next performance,…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Adam Bodony, Director of Orchestras, about the next Purdue Symphony and Philharmonic Orchestra performance,…
"What happens when a fearless improviser, already a top virtuoso in the city that dominates the music world, trades his piano keyboard for a blank…