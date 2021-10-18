-
Carmel-based nursing home developer Mainstreet is now trading publicly in Canada as they expand nationally -- but not in Indiana, which has a moratorium…
A Carmel-based nursing home builder is suing the state, seeking to strike down a 2015 moratorium on new nursing home construction in most of the Indiana.…
The redevelopment of the Home Hospital site in Lafayette is getting some financial assistance from the city. Mainstreet Property Group will receive…
A multi-million dollar development is in the works for the former Home Hospital site. An assisted living facility will be built on the site, costing…