Marcia Mount Shoop

-
The circularity of many arguments against paying collegiate athletes is enough to make you dizzy. Round and round universities and the NCAA go with their…
-
On April 19, in a federal court room, lawyers representing former collegiate athletes took on the NCAA and the University of North Carolina in what could…
-
Perhaps it comes as no surprise that the National Football League, which currently generates more than $13 billion in revenue a year, is having trouble…
-
It’s no secret many sports fans have an almost religious affiliation with their teams. But when does the interaction between faith and big-time sports run…