-
WBAA News has spent a fair amount of time in Crawfordsville during the past couple months, with an increasing amount of that focused on the debate in the…
-
Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson addressed the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Indianapolis Monday, The former New Mexico governor says he…
-
A Colorado drug-enforcement official and anti-legalization advocate is urging the state to say no to making marijuana legal in Indiana.Thomas Gorman,…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed suit Thursday against Tippecanoe County on behalf of a group that advocates for the legalization of…
-
For at least the fifth time, State Sen. Karen Tallian (D-Portage) says she plans to introduce legislation that would reduce the penalty for marijuana…
-
More than a year after Indiana lawmakers legalized a so-called cash crop, the coffers are still empty. Legislation that was signed into law in 2014…
-
Indiana’s highly-publicized First Church of Cannabis is going to court, hoping to stop the state from enforcing marijuana laws when it comes to the use of…
-
Founded amidst controversy over the state’s new religious freedom law, Indiana’s First Church of Cannabis Wednesday hosted its inaugural service on the…
-
A traffic violation ended up being a major drug bust for Indiana State Police in Clinton County Monday.ISP troopers stopped a pickup at 7:20 p.m. on…