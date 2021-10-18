-
State lawmakers are considering creating a program that would allow landowners to sell carbon offsets. Carbon offsets are a way to reduce greenhouse gas…
A bill preventing some abortions before 20 weeks of pregnancy passed a Senate committee Wednesday.But some say the bill is blatantly unconstitutional. The…
Legislation approved by the Senate Thursday would impose new rules for Indiana’s high-fenced hunting facilities, an industry left entirely unregulated by…
The Department of Education is praising efforts in Indiana’s Senate to address school accountability this session, following a rocky year for the state’s…
Democrat State Sen. Mark Stoops of Bloomington wants the Indiana legislature to suspend its rules during a mostly ceremonial session Tuesday to pass a…
Statehouse discussions on how to address a teacher shortage are centered largely on why and whether there's a shortage to begin with.The number of…
Law enforcement crisis training is closer to becoming a statewide requirement now that the House has passed a bill advising more funding for it.Sen. Mark…
Indiana’s highest performing schools would be freed from several state regulations under legislation headed to the Indiana House. Senator Mike Delph’s…