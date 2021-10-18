-
Republican Congressman Todd Young cruised to a double-digit victory Tuesday, finishing off a bitter and sometimes divisive Senate primary race against…
-
Indiana's primary was notable for its domino effect, which went something like this:1. A sitting senator decides to retire.2. Two sitting congressmen run…
-
The two Republicans seeking their party's nomination to run for Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat are placing plans to replace the Affordable Care Act, or…
-
Republican U.S. Senate candidates Marlin Stutzman and Todd Young met Monday for their first and only televised debate prior to Indiana’s May 3 primary…
-
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is throwing its weight behind Todd Young (R-9th) in the race for Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat. The Chamber’s endorsement…
-
Political sniping is ramping up between the two Republican candidates for Indiana’s open U-S Senate seat.U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-3rd) officially…
-
Former Mitch Daniels chief of staff Eric Holcomb has quit the race for U.S. Senate.Holcomb formally pulled out of the race half an hour before the noon…
-
One of the five candidates for Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat has quit the race.Former Arc of Indiana director John M. Dickerson reported just $34,000 in…
-
Middlebury Senator Carlin Yoder has announced he won't run for a third term.Yoder says the long drive from northern Indiana leaves him away from his…
-
Indiana's Republican members of Congress issued mostly brief and respectful statements Friday about the resignation of House Speaker John Boehner, even…