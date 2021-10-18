-
Purdue University students trying to validate a plan from entrepreneur Elon Musk say Musk’s idea to send a million people to Mars over the next century…
-
What happens when you are trapped alone on a foreign planet? Mark Watney, a botanist and astronaut in this week's book The Martian, unfortunately has to…
-
There are a couple different types of pull that are critical to a Mars travel project a group of Purdue aeronautics students is crafting. One is…
-
The United States needs to spend more – a lot more – on space flight if astronauts are ever going to land on Mars.That’s the finding of a report issued by…