High overhead CityBus’s Lafayette headquarters tower three wind turbines, which whir almost melodically on this blustery winter day.They’re the most…
CityBus General Manager Marty Sennett is scheduled to speak with WBAA every other month about what's going on at the transit service that serves Greater…
CityBus has approved contracts with Ivy Tech and Purdue for the coming year.General Manager Marty Sennett says there are no changes with Ivy Tech’s…
CityBus is continuing its efforts to become more sustainable in the coming years. Officials with the transit service are tweaking the transportation…
The number of miles covered by CityBus during the past five years has increased 12%, but fuel use grew only 9%.The transit service's 25% increase in fuel…
CityBus of Greater Lafayette is updating its fleet of vehicles in the next few months.Board members approved a resolution to purchase three busses for…
CityBus is ending service to IU Health Arnett hospital.Route 7 busses will no longer run to the facility at McCarty Lane and County Road 500 East after…