Matt Pierce

It appears Indiana Senate lawmakers will approve the state Senate redistricting map without any changes – regardless of what Hoosiers have to say at the…
Changes made Thursday to a House bill would give the legislature more power to weigh in on emergency declarations made by a governor.The bill arose out of…
Indiana judges will no longer be able to reduce sentences for serious heroin or meth dealers. The General Assembly made this change in the law this past…
House lawmakers approved a bill Monday that regulates Indiana’s high-fenced deer hunting preserves, sending the measure to the governor. That comes more…
Senate Republicans will push this session to make it easier for prosecutors to try to convict people as drug dealers. Indiana’s recent criminal code…
The governor’s office has unveiled a new website aiming to improving transparency and accountability in state government -- a one-stop shop for Hoosiers…
The Indiana General Assembly Tuesday made small tweaks to legislation passed earlier this year before it takes effect in July. Lawmakers and prosecutors…
State lawmakers say the legislature could give Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne more autonomy and flexibility in funding and degree…
Indiana took a major step toward overhauling its criminal code Friday as the Senate approved a bill four years in the making.The revision bill is the…
State lawmakers say legislation overhauling the state’s criminal code has garnered broad support from criminal justice groups – including prosecutors and…